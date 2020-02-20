Gass, Julia Gracy

Julia Gracy Gass, infant daughter of Christopher Allen and Reisla dos Reis Gass, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a blessing in the short time we were able to spend with her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Faye Gass. Along with her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Sebasti�o Loren�o dos Reis and Gracy Diniz dos Reis; paternal grandfather, Bobby Gass; sister, Olivia Faye Gass; great aunt, Christine Crawford; godmother, Cristiane A. Souza; and godfather, �talo S. Reis. The family would like to extend special thanks to Avoca Christian Church, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, and special friends and family from the U.S., Brazil, Switzerland, and all over, for all of their love and care shown to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Julia and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Gass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments