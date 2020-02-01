MARION, Va. Dr. Fernando Luis Garzon Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Dr. Garzon was born in C�rdoba, Argentina to the late Rafael Garz�n and Georgina Jim�nez Garz�n. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Garzon; and brother, Rafael Garz�n Jr. Dr. Garzon served in the Argentina Military before moving to the United States. He was an English professor and a medical student in Argentina. He came to the United States in the 1950's to do his medical residency at Watts Hospital (later affiliated with Duke University). He met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Melvin Garzon there, and they were married for over 60 years before she passed in 2017. He continued at the Cleveland Clinic and then moved to Marion. He joined Dr. Staley and Dr. Obregon's practice, which he later became partners with and owning the practice himself. Collectively, he had practiced medicine for over 50 years. He was an accomplished oil painter with over 400 paintings. He is survived by his daughter, Georgette Garzon; two sons, Fernando Garzon Jr. and Edward Garzon; his granddaughters, Jade Peake and Sierra Garzon; great-grandchildren, Kaden Drake Peake, Alyssa Jade Brooks, and Paislee Grace Garzon; sister, Raquel Cristina Garz�n de Grigera; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Family of Dr. Fernando Garzon Sr.