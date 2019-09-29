ABINGDON, Va. Lee F. Garrett, age 82, of the Green Spring community, Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Green Spring Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 12 p.m., at the church with the Rev. Jon Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Green Spring Presbyterian Church, 22007 Green Spring Church Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Garrett family.
