Garrett, Joseph F. "Joe"

Joseph F. "Joe" Garrett, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. Arrangements at this time are incomplete. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA. 24210 is honored to serve the Garrett family.

