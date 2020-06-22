ABINGDON, Va. Joseph F. "Joe" Garrett, age 82, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 28, 1938, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Fred Garrett and Lura Burgess Garrett. He lived his entire life in the Washington County area and was a member of Greendale Chapel. He retired from Unisys and was self employed as a roofer and carpenter for several years. He was a member of the Washington County Life Saving Crew and Bristol Life Saving Crew for over 35 years. He and his crew won first place in competition for VAVRSVirginia Association Volunteer Rescue Squads. He was also Chief Rescue Officer of District 9 for 32 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his triplet brothers, Jay Garrett and George Garrett; and an older brother, Lynn Garrett. Survivors include his wife, Jean T. Garrett; three children, Beverly Kay Burgess, Belinda Jane Garrett, and Mark Garrett; two stepchildren, Donna Belisle and Victor Counts; three grandchildren (including special granddaughter, Katelin Holmes); three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A funeral procession will depart from the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Wilkinson, Michael Wilkinson, Darrell Beavers, Bob Boatright, Eddie McConnell, Sherlock Kimberlin, Gary Clatterbuck, Gary Stiltner, Noel McMillan, Dee Combs, Paul Combs, Bobby Timbs, Bob Belisle, Dan Hickok, Gary Estep, Bill Haworth, Larry Haworth, Ken Fleenor, Members of the Washington County Life Saving Crew and Bristol Life Saving Crew, all of District 9 Life Saving Crew Members, and men of Greendale Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Greendale Chapel, P. O. Box 1314, Abingdon, Va., 24212. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. 24210 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Garrett.
