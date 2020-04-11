Frances Joan Bouton Garrett, 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Bristol, Va. on March 7, 1934, daughter of the late Louis Cane and Margaret Elizabeth Mercer Bouton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Garrett; and brother, Lewis Bouton. Frances was life long resident of Bristol. She was a graduate of Virginia High School Class of 1953. An active member of King Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Va., she played piano and was a Sunday School teacher. A talented musician, she had originally played piano in a 1950's Swing Band. She was self employed and highly valued her clients and friends. Joan was a beautifully talented gardener/Nature lover, and also loved to sew and cook. She was passionate about being kind and helpful to others. She was her husband James' caretaker for the last 20 years. Frances is survived by her daughter, Cynthia L. Garrett. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will postpone memorial services until a later date. An announcement will be made by Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services once the services have been scheduled. Feel free to reach out to our staff for further information. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing online condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com until formal services are held. Mrs. Garrett and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
