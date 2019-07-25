LEBANON, Va. Beulah "Sam" Martin Garrett, age 93, went to be with the Lord, on July 20, 2019, at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living Center in Tazewell, Va. Funeral services for Beulah M. Garrett will be conducted 7 p.m.. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Kidd and the Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Please meet at mausoleum. The family would like to express their thanks to the Dogwood Crossing Sr. Living Center and MSA Hospice for the love and care given to their Mother during her time there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elk Garden United Methodist Church, 189 Hayters Gap Road, Rosedale, VA 24280. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Garrett family.