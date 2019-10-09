James Martin "Jim" Gardner, age 67, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born in Bristol, a son to the late Mansey and Louise Pullon Gardner and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He, along with his brother, was the owner and operator of Tri-State Lime and Stone. Jim was in the Valley Masonic Lodge and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Bledsoe; and a sister, Sandra K. Gifford. Survivors include his children, James E. Gardner, Kristi Bedwell, and Lisa Lykins; seven grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Hayes; and brother, Hiram Gardner. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on Friday with Military Honors by the Bristol DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments