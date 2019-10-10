James Martin "Jim" Gardner, age 67, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on Friday with Military Honors by the Bristol DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

