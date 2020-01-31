Wilma Jean (Price) Ganoe LEBANON, Va. Wilma Jean Price Ganoe, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by family at Hummingbird Retirement Villa. Funeral service for Wilma Jean Ganoe will be conducted 7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Randy Williams and Bro. Neal Howington officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be 3 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those attending are requested to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. to go in procession. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Garrett, Sam Harvey, Rick Harvey, Robbie Kiser, Neal Howington, Paul Chambers, Wayne Price and Greg Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Garrett, Thomas Cook, Benson Harvey, Paul Campbell and James Bruce Warner. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association Team Memories Matter, c/o Angie Gibson, 2638 Flats Circle, Castlewood, VA 24224 or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, TN 37743. The family will receive friends and family anytime at the home of Rick and Bonnie Harvey located at 5844 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Home Nursing Company and Hummingbird Retirement Villa. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Ganoe family.