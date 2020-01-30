Wilma Jean (Price) Ganoe LEBANON, Va. Wilma Jean Price Ganoe, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by family at Hummingbird Retirement Villa. Prior to her admission to the nursing home on January 17, 2020, Wilma Jean had made her home with Rick and Bonnie Harvey for the past five and half years. She was born February 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Bert B. and Bettie Ferguson Price and was a lifelong resident of Russell County. She was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer for many years. Ms. Ganoe was a retired employee of Russell County Medical Center after forty one years of service as a registered nurse and Director of Nursing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ganoe; brother, Rowland B. "Hambone" Price; nephew, Danny Lee Garrett; great nephew, Jackson Lee Cook; brother-in-law, Kyle Garrett; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Price. Survivors include her sister, Doris Ann Garrett; brother, Billy Sam Price both of Lebanon, Va.; stepdaughter, Dana Reed of Christiansburg, Va.; stepson, Danny Ganoe of Richlands, Va.; step granddaughter, Leigh Ann Hall and husband, Jeff; step grandson, Daniel Ganoe. One special niece and caregiver, Bonnie Harvey and several other nieces and nephew also survive. Funeral service for Wilma Jean Ganoe will be conducted 7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Randy Williams and Bro. Neal Howington officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be 3 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those attending are requested to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. to go in procession. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Garrett, Sam Harvey, Rick Harvey, Robbie Kiser, Neal Howington, Paul Chambers, Wayne Price and Greg Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Garrett, Thomas Cook, Benson Harvey, Paul Campbell and James Bruce Warner. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association Team Memories Matter, c/o Angie Gibson, 2638 Flats Circle, Castlewood, VA 24224 or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, TN 37743. The family will receive friends and family anytime at the home of Rick and Bonnie Harvey located at 5844 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Home Nursing Company and Hummingbird Retirement Villa. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Ganoe family.