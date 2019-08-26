Herman Gregory "Gregdawg" Gann shuffled off this mortal coil, passing away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019. He lived the largest part of his life in the Greensboro, N.C., area and the last 23 years in Bristol, Va. A 1968 graduate of Guilford College, he enjoyed a diverse textile career spanning over 35 years followed by a second career as a long distance truck driver. Greg leaves behind his soulmate and wife of 21 years, Mina Johnson Gann. He is also survived by three sons and one stepson who filled his heart with pride, Geoff Gann of Raleigh, N.C., Gerrick Gann and wife, Shannon, of Greensboro, N.C., Gary Gann of Greensboro, N.C., and Jeremy Hord and wife, Venessa, of Honolulu, Hawaii. He was also proud grandfather to Gerrick and Shannon's children, Nathan, Lauren and Andrew Gann, and Jeremy and Venessa's daughter, Lilly. Greg packed a ton of love, laughter, travel, music, and friendships into his 73 years on this big round ball. Raise a glass to his memory because he is surely enjoying a tumbler of good whiskey, tapping a foot to his favorite tunes and celebrating his full and happy life with no regrets. The family will honor his request for no public viewing or ceremony but a private remembrance gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.