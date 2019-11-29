Gangewere, Barbara Jean

MARION, Va.
Barbara Jean Gangewere, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
She was born in Richmond, Va., to the late William Thomas Woods and Lucille Mabel Duncan Woods and was preceded in death by her sister, Madeline Bullins. Barbara was a very godly woman who enjoyed going to church and reading her bible. She had several jobs in her lifetime, she especially loved baby sitting and working at McDonalds in Marion. Barbara was a very loyal and loving person. She spent her last years at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie and loved all the activities and therapy she got to do there.
Survivors include her sisters, Della Robbins of Marion, Va., and JoAnne Crippen of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother, William Robert Woods of Marion, Va.; very special niece, Melinda Ellis; and special cousin, Shelia Collins. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valley Health Care Center for all the love and care given to Barbara.
Funeral services will be held at Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Bradley’s Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Jerry Creasy officiating. Interment will follow at Wassum Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley’s Funeral Home is serving the family of Barbara Gangewere.