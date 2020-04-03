Fuller, Linda Lee Stivers

Linda Lee Stivers Fuller, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 11, 1950, in Lexington, Ky., a daughter of the late Claude Stivers and Edith Eiklor Stivers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dewey "Wayne" Fuller III. Linda worked as the Executive Assistant to Carl Moore for almost 40 years. She enjoyed reading books and spending time with her grandchildren. She was of Methodist faith. She is survived by her son, Mark Fuller of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Hayley Bright and husband, Chad, of Greeneville, Tenn., Jarrett Fuller of Knoxville, Tenn., and Emily Fuller of Bristol, Tenn.; great grandchildren, Bohdi Bright of Greeneville, Raelan Bright of Greeneville, and Ryder Fuller of Knoxville; sisters, Carol Hatfield, Lee Ann Cook and Billie Williams, all of Lexington; uncle, Johnny Eiklor and wife, Deedee, of Rogersville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and special dog, Lucy. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages or making phone calls. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617. The family would like to extend special thanks to all of Linda's friends for their love and support throughout this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Fuller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
