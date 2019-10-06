Mr. Larry D. Fuller, age 70, of Rosedale, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness. Born May 4, 1949 in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of the late Major Clarence and Laska Owens Fuller. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1967 graduate of Honaker High School and was a member of East Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. Larry was owner and operator of Larry's Auto Sales for thirty-seven years, having made many great friends, customers, and loafers over the years. He enjoyed golfing and loved sports of all kinds, but his favorite was whatever his children and grandchildren were involved in. He never wanted to miss a game they played and was always their number one fan. Larry had a kind and generous spirit and it will live on through our memories of him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Doug Compton. Survivors include his wife of fifty-years, Shirley Fuller of the home; two daughters, Lynnette Compton and Janette Miller and husband, Jeff, all of Rosedale; three grandchildren, Lauren Compton Smith and husband, Nick, of Belfast, Abby Compton and Blaine Miller both of Rosedale; two sisters, Mary Carol Cox and husband, Sonny and Debbie Newberry and husband, Steve, all of Rosedale; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Easley and Mary Ellen Miller of Honaker; special caregivers, Annette Hughes, Cheryl Tiller, and Kim Forest; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Nursing Company of Lebanon, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Rosedale Baptist Church, Rosedale, Virginia from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, with funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Kinder and the Rev. Larry Robinson officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in Ketron Memorial Gardens, Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cecil Miller, Earl Miller, Gerald Miller, Sonny Cox, Steve Newberry, Jeff Miller, and Nick Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Miller, Jamie Cox, Brandon Cox, Heath Miller, Chance Miller, and Zachary Miller. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
