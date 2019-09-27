Donald R. Fuller, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Bristol, Va., with his family by his side. He was born on December 7, 1942, in Dickenson County, Va., to the late Tivis Fuller and Stella Wood Fuller. He worked many years as a mine supply clerk before retiring and moving to Bristol ten years ago. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Viers and Fern Owens. Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Louise Fuller; his son, Donald Glen Fuller of Bristol, Va.; two grandchildren, Nicholas Fuller and Gracie Fuller; sister, Margie (Beacher) Barton of Clinchco, Va.; and three brothers, Roger (Barbara) Fuller of Clinchco, Va., Harold (Rebecca) Fuller of Clintwood, Va., and John (Connie) Fuller of Iman, S.C. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Elders Roger Fuller, Don Stacey, and Noah Kim Edwards. A cryptside service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Serenity Garden Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be James Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Frank Irvin, Ed Mayo, Ronnie Owens, and Brad Stanley. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Donald R. Fuller is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Pinnacle developer acquires former Kmart on State Street
-
Bristol man faces number of charges after 2 arrests
-
Bristol’s iconic Blue Circle reopens with new owners
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Crist FG gives Union win over defending state champs; Tim Smith gets first win as Marion's head coach; J.I. Burton, Northwood, Grundy post shutouts
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Bo Buchanan knew football at Northwood High School, University of the Cumberlands
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389