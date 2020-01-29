Frye, Ruby Annette Tolbert

SALTVILLE, Va. Ruby Annette Tolbert Frye, age 53, passed at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va. on July 19 in 1966. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and daughter. Annette was very religious with a strong heart. She was a creative person who enjoyed crafting. Annette was a member of the Yuchi Indian Tribe. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Tolbert, and a sister, Stella Tolbert. She is survived by her three children, Kristen Frye (James Widener), Justen Frye, and Jaimen Frye; mother, Hattie Fulke; two grandchildren, Bradley and Piper Cardwell; brother, Wayne Tolbert of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Mandy Tolbert Davidson of Marysville, Ohio; special nephew, David Tolbert of Chilhowie, Va.; great-niece, Jyllian Tolbert. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Brother Oakley McCoy officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ruby Annette Tolbert Frye Family.

