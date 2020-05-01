GLADE SPRING, Va. Luther Ray Frye, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Mildred Frye and infant brother, William. He is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Morgan and Daisy Doss; his sister, Nancy Woodward (Ronnie); niece, Teresa Smith (Dean); nephew, Chuck Woodward; and many cousins and extended family. Ray's life-long best friend was Tim Crawford. Good friends included Regina Frye and Ronnie Doss. Ray loved riding his Harley, especially with his "brothers", James McGhee, Tony Turilli, Roger Poston, Billy Hayden, Eugene O'quinn, Rick Boonjaras, and Eric Widener. Ray was very loved and will be missed by all. Per his wishes, the family is not planning a memorial service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R.Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Luther Ray Frye Family.
