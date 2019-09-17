SALTVILLE, Va. Franklin "Manzie" D. Frye, age 79, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. He was a member of the Rich Valley Masonic Lodge #172. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Dolly Frye; two brothers, Clyde Frye and Joe Frye; and four sisters, Alice Moore, Linda DeBord, Violet Mink, and Carol Heath. He is survived by four sons, Stanley and Beth Frye, Jimmy and Vicki Frye, Danny Frye, and Nathan Frye; two daughters, Robin and James Eastridge, and Ursula Suttle; one brother, Clarence Frye; six sisters, Glenna Wynegar, Eva Dooley, Janie Kestner, Mary Compton, Betty Gieseck, and Sally Rhea; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Swptember 19, 2019, at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Franklin "Manzie" D. Frye family.