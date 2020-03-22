Robert "Cecil" Fritz, 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1938, in Bristol, Tenn. to the late John and Fannie Graybeal Stufflestreet. Cecil was also preceded in death by his sisters, Allie Vanover, June Cecil, Annabell Daughtery, Linda Whatt and Joy Carter; brothers, James Stufflestreet, John Stufflestreet, Dewey Fritz and Bill Stufflestreet. Cecil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was retired from Beecham Pharmaceuticals after 31 years of service. Cecil was known for is hard work ethic. He loved to fish, camp and take walks through nature whenever possible. He was of the Methodist faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Pamela Fritz; son, Robert Fritz and wife Jessica; stepchildren, Rick Whitaker, Rebecca Munt, Donna Berry, Phillip Dunn, Michelle Milsap and Angela Dunn; sisters, Nell Pickle and Kate Osborne; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Cecil to the American Lung Association by visiting www.lung.org or by giving to a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Fritz and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
