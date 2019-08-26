Dennis S. French, 78, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mr. French and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, VA. Ph.#: 276-475-3631.
