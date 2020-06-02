Ronald Arthur Freeman of Bristol, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1942, a son of the late Blaine and Hazel Freeman. Ron was a lifelong resident of Bristol and owned Classic Studios in Bristol. As a professional photographer he documented many people's lives from elementary school to their wedding day. He was a member of the Avoca Christian Church and the Antique Automobile Club of America and an avid antique car collector. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Cookie Freeman and his brother, Jeff Freeman. He is survived by his sons, Matt Freeman and Nick Freeman; granddaughter, Sidney; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
