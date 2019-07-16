SALTVILLE, Va. Darrell "Ben" Franklin, age 87, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy and Marine veteran. Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Webb Franklin and brother, John Franklin. He is survived by his children, Mark Alexander Franklin and wife, Diane, of Rodchester, N.Y., John Welty Franklin and wife, Rhonda, of Washington, D.C., Scott Alexander Franklin and wife, Rachel, of Panama City, Fla., and Gretchen Reneé Franklin of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew Franklin, Tylor Alexander Franklin, Neila Joy Franklin Keith and Ian Alexander Franklin; sister, Sandra Elaine Houser; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other family members; and friends that were considered family though too numerous to name. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Darrell "Ben" Franklin family.