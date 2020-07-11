Donna Elaine France, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 11, 1949, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Hubert and Alma Hickman Johnson. You haven't lived if you haven't known a person like Donna. She was one tough lady. She had cancer multiple times and many surgeries and hospital trips over the years. Donna was a born fighter. She never had much yet somehow always gave the best Christmas presents and helped out her family. No one had any idea how she was able to do that to this day. Gramma Donna loved her grandson Nolan. The last sentence she uttered was making sure his Dad gave him the suckers she bought him. Anthony's unique, stubborn mother is survived by everyone who had the pleasure, or curse, of her encounter (which you received would depend on your intentions, not hers!). In keeping with Donna's wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held. The family would like to extend special thanks to Nola, Amber, Tonya, Teresa, Kim, Kelly, Kassidy, Stanley, and Joan for their care of Donna. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Donna and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
