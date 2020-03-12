Fraley, Ollie Virginia

Ollie Virginia Fraley, age 98, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on March 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born in Holston, Va. on August 19, 1921, to the late Arthur Cunningham and the late Ida Hutton Cunningham. She loved to make bread and rolls and to quilt. She was a member of Riverside Methodist Church and worked for the Washington County Public Schools in the cafeteria department. She also worked at various other places. Besides her parents, she was preceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Harvey Fraley Jr.; one son, Darrell Fraley; five sisters and four brothers. Mrs. Fraley is survived by her son, James Fraley; two daughters, Annette Lester and husband, Roger and Laurice Hayton and husband, Stanley; brother, James Cunningham; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with the Reverend Leonard Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren. All those wishing to attend the gravideside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Those wishing to share memories or messages of symphathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Ollie Virginia Fraley is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)-623-2700.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
