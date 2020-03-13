Ollie Virginia Fraley, age 98, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on March 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born in Holston, Va. on August 19, 1921, to the late Arthur Cunningham and the late Ida Hutton Cunningham. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with the Reverend Leonard Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren. All those wishing to attend the gravideside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Those wishing to share memories or messages of symphathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Ollie Virginia Fraley is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)-623-2700.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Mar 15
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
