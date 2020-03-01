Timothy Gene Fox, age 62, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Graves and Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Shelby Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Potts, Rick Patrick, Nick Lesnak, Tom Lesnak, Randy Lockner, and Eric Lockner. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Tim has requested that donations are to be set aside for his grandson, Connor Jameson Fox for college and other expenses, payable to 2420 Volunteer Parkway, Box 41, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
