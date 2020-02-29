Timothy Gene Fox, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tenn. He was employed with Sullivan County Highway Department. Tim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a passionate fan of Tennessee Volunteer athletics. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Tim was a long-time member of Paperville Methodist Church. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Marcine Fox; several uncles and aunts, Albert and Marie Hatcher, Buddy Hatcher, Henry Hatcher Jr. and Lorraine Hatcher; and multiple cousins. He is survived by his wife, Gail Fox; sons, Timmy and wife, Holly Fox and Logan Fox; grandson, Connor Fox; brother, Jeff Fox and wife, Taryn Fox; his nephews, Todd Fox and wife, Asia Fox and Luke Fox. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Graves and Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Shelby Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Potts, Rick Patrick, Nick Lesnak, Tom Lesnak, Randy Lockner, and Eric Lockner. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Select Specialty Hospital, and all of the family and friends that sent prayers and kind words. The family would also like to send a special thank you to Dr. Brett Odum. In lieu of flowers, Tim has requested that donations are to be set aside for his grandson, Connor Jameson Fox for college and other expenses, payable to 2420 Volunteer Parkway, Box 41, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389