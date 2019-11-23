Fox, Clifford McKinley

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. Clifford McKinley Fox, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Tuesday night, November 19, 2019. Mr. Fox was born on September 23, 1929, in Bristol, Virginia to the late Hubert M. and Mertie Murry Fox. Mr. Fox was a native of Bristol and lived in Johnson City for 42 years. He retired as Customer Service Manager after 36 years from U.S. Air. Mr. Fox proudly served his country during the Korean War. Clifford was of the Baptist faith whose final journey took him back to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Buenita Webster Fox. In addition to his parents and wife, Clifford was preceded in death by one sister; Geneva Fox Griffey. Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Fox are his daughters, Kitty Shelton and husband, Ken, and Wendy Fox and long time partner, Scott Jones; his son, Rocky Fox and wife, Judy; his brothers, Larry Morgan and wife, Carol, and Gale Morgan and wife, Sheryl; his grandchildren, Drew Shelton and wife, Sarah, Stephen Shelton, Brianna Fox, and Nick Kibling The family will have a Remembrance Gathering to honor Mr. Fox at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association. Condolences can be sent to Mr. Fox's family at the funeral home's website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com. Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clifford McKinley Fox.
