Colleen Frazier Foulk lived a long, full life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and business partner with husband Carl Foulk. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Colleen was born in Huntington, W.Va. on September 11, 1924, to Nola and James N. Frazier. Her father's hospitalization from a severe injury during World War I necessitated her mother's move to Bristol, Tenn., with Colleen and her brother, Lewis. There Nola joined forces with her twin sister, Nora Thomas, raising their children, forming a strong, loving team that sustained the sisters and the children through the Depression. Early days in Bristol found Colleen roller skating and "borrowing" her brother's bicycle. Colleen graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1943 and Bristol Business College. After World War II, she worked at Universal Molded Products Corporation where she met Carl. For over 50 years, her business acumen proved valuable as a bookkeeper in her husband's business, Bristol Auto Sales. Working from home in this role, she devoted lots of love and attention to Gloria, Leigh, and Janet, their daughters. Colleen was active in Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church in several capacities until her health declined. She is survived by daughters, Gloria Oster (Ken), Leigh Scheuer Hull (Pat), and Janet Shannon (Bill); grandchildren, Will Scheuer (Jessica) and Stephanie Gillenwater (J.J.); and great-grandchildren Quinn, Skylar, and Emilia Scheuer, and Whitten Gillenwater. She is also survived by a special niece, Connie Brewis. Her parents, husband, Carl, brother, Lewis, and two special cousins, Catherine Roberts and John Thomas are deceased. Heartfelt thanks are extended to the NHC Bristol staff and Caris Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care and support. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the service. The funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Friday in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Foulk of Lancaster, Ohio, Colleen's nephew, officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1100 Windsor Ave., Bristol, TN 37620 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Foulk family.
