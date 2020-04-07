"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Edwin "Edd" P. Forrester, age 72, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, due to complications from open heart surgery. He was born and raised in Mountain City, Tenn., graduating Johnson County High School in 1967. He was an active member of Valley View Methodist Church, where he taught bible school and helped with the boy scouts. He then moved to Bristol, Tenn., in 1980 to be with the love of his life, Jeri Forrester. While living in Mountain City, he was an employee of Johnson County Hospital. Upon moving to Bristol, he was an employee of Wal-Mart for 16 years and then Strongwell until he retired in 2013. He was a long time member of Fellowship Chapel, where he worked in security as well as the kitchen ministry cooking for the church and the homeless. He had a love of flowers, plants and cooking. His heart was as big as his stature and never met a stranger. He was tenderly known as Big Edd, PawPaw, and Pappa Edd and to his daughters, as Daddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Forrester; loving wife, Jeri Forrester; his brother, Gary Michael Forrester; his sister, Beverly Forrester Rutter; his nephew, Chris Mahan and another nephew, Steve Blevins. He is survived by two loving daughters, Tina Forrester and Debbie Forrester Isley and her husband, Kenny Isley. He is also survived by sister, Phyllis Blevins and husband, Blackie; sister, Lois Wright; brother, Jack Forrester and wife, Barbara; sister, Norma Blevins and husband, Ken; brother, Scott Forrester and wife, Shirley; several special nieces and nephews; as well as his constant companion and loving fur baby, Kobe Andrew. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Fellowship Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The service may be viewed by live streaming on www.fellowshipchapel.US. A private burial will be held in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kitchen Ministry, Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
