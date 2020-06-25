SUGAR GROVE, Va. Phyllis W. Ford, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home. Phyllis, better known as "Mammaw" to just about everybody, was a wonderful loving mother who would bust your butt if you needed it. She was a hard worker and retired from General Dynamics after over 40 years. Phyllis was very well liked and never met a stranger, but probably wouldn't remember your name; and that's what made her Phyllis - unique and always up for a good joke. She loved and spoiled her grandkids. Her presence will be missed, but the love and memories will last many lifetimes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ford; parents, Muncy and Katherine Stone; brother, Robert Stone; and infant twin siblings, Maude and Claude Stone. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Wilma Sheets and husband, Stanley, Cathy Parks and husband, Bill, all of Sugar Grove, Va., and Felcia Lessmann and husband, Jon of Madison, Ala.; son, David Ford and wife, Bridgett of Groseclose, Va.; sisters, Shirley West and husband, Edsel of Sugar Grove, Va., Faye Altizer of Marion, Va.; brother, Glen Stone and wife, Laura of Parkersburg, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Dean, Lindsey, Allen, Willa, Jonathan and Emily; three and a half great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brookside Baptist Church, 5523 Sugar Grove Hwy., Sugar Grove, Va. 24375 with Pastor David Medley officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. To share memories of Phyllis W. Ford, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Phyllis's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
