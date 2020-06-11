Charles "Charlie" Leonard Foran, husband to Elizabeth Anne Foran; father to Ashleah McCall, Audra Alexander, Mary Elizabeth Foran, Catherine Hannah Foran; grandfather to Matthew and Carter McCall, Ava, Alaina, Isla, and Curt Alexander; father-in-law to Stuart McCall and Curt Alexander; brother to Henry Foran and wife, Kathleen, Larry Foran and Debbie, Linda Moser and Bobby, Peggy Harr and Gordon, Joyce Barnes and husband, Eddie, deceased, Glenna Kelsey and Don, and Terry Foran. Charlie and Elizabeth had great success as the Owner/Broker of a National Award Winning Real Estate firm Southeastern Properties. His Greatest Success was raising his four beautiful daughters and being a loving grandfather. He was devoted to them all. He was immensely loved and will continue to be loved. The wisdom and love he bestowed on his family will be deeply cherished forever. Charlie was a wonderful man who will be missed deeply. The funeral service for Mr. Foran will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. There will be a private committal service held for family and friends in the Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Barnes, Bobby Moser, Larry Foran, Gordon Harr, Stuart McCall, and Curt Alexander. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
