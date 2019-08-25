Nancy Elizabeth Pyle Fogleman, age 95, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nancy was surrounded by her loving family, who grieves her passing, but is comforted by the blessings of her long life, her creative, generous spirit, her sense of adventure and her loving care. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred Fogleman; her son, David Isaiah Fogleman; and parents, Hugh Drummond Pyle and Freddie Solomon Pyle of Bristol, Tenn. Nancy was born on January 28, 1924, in Bristol, Tenn. After graduating from Bristol Tennessee High School, she attended Sullins College in Bristol, Va., graduating with her Associates Degree in 1944. She married Fred on August 5th of that year. They had three of their five children in Bristol, before moving to La Jolla, Calif. in 1951, where twins were born. Nancy worked as a librarian for Convair in San Diego, Calif. After the family moved to Claremont, Calif. in 1959, she worked as a purchasing agent for Andrew Antenna Corporation. In 1978, Fred took a job with Motorola GED Division and he and Nancy moved to Scottsdale. Nancy was passionate about her family, doing for others, and creating beautiful things - whether it was poetry, painting, ceramics, crafts, or decorating. She had a wonderful sense of fashion and was an expert tailor, making shirts for her young sons, dresses for her daughter and exotic creations for herself. She also loved a great party - whether it was an elegant dinner or a backyard barbeque, Nancy knew how to make it special. Fred was a pilot and they traveled across the country in his plane, which usually included an unplanned adventure or two. For over forty years, Nancy has been a member of Tempe First United Methodist Church. Her spiritual life and church community were her anchors. She and Fred set an example of generosity and compassion, contributing to both church and community. She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and for those less fortunate than she. Nancy is survived by daughter, Kaaren Ochoa (Doug Coffin) of Abiquiu, N.M.; sons, Jeff Fogleman (Pam) of Wildomar, Calif., and Lynn Fogleman and Doug Fogleman (Nancie) of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; grandchildren, David Ochoa (Robin), Chemen Ochoa (Mauro Rivera), Jenisy Fogleman, Spencer Fogleman (Amy), Lindsey Fogleman Tran (Anthony), and Deanna Fogleman Westland (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Rey and Nick Ochoa, Angelicia Ochoa-Rivera, Ethan and Elliott Fogleman, and Lennon Tran; and brother-in-law, Frank Fogleman (Kit) of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. A memorial service will be held at Tempe First United Methodist Church, 215 E University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in Ross Hall. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, Ariz.
