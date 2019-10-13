Hugh Edwin Flick, age 91, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Oakmont of Fresno. He was a district manager for McMahon's Furniture for 40 years. In 2016, Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Grimes Flick. His late parents were James Emmett Flick and Mary Frances Rouse Flick of Bristol, Tennessee. He served in the Navy in World War II. Ed is survived by Jerry and Carol Crass, Jim and Fran Cipolla, and Phil Flick. Ed and Nancy had five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments