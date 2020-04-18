Mrs. Ola Gladys Vandyke Fletcher, age 97, of the Big A Mountain section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Born on March 3, 1923, in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Bertha Ratliff Vandyke. A lifelong resident of southwest, Virginia, she had spent her early life in Buchanan County, moving to Honaker in 1969. She was a devoted member of the Primitive Baptist church for 49 years, attending Reed's Valley Primitive Baptist. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and cooking, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clyde Fletcher; one brother, Reece "Bud" Vandyke; and two sisters, Bea Pratt and Bonnie Rasnake. Survivors include two sons, William Ersel Fletcher and wife, Ella Deane and Charles Guy Fletcher and wife, Jeanie; four grandchildren, Tammie Fletcher-Patrick and husband, Michael, Maressa Monk and husband, David, Renita Hicks and husband, Jonathan, and Shannon Fletcher and wife, Kristy; five great-grandchildren, Lindsey Massie and fianc�e, Anthony, Madison Massie-Greer and husband, Austin, Lance Monk and fianc�e, Annie, Michaela Monk, and William Monk; one brother, Buddy Rasnake and wife, Wanda; one sister, Anna Bowden and husband, Mike; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to MSA Home Health and Hospice, each nurse was a Blessing. May God's blessings be with those who helped care for her, Nola, Betty, Janice, Phyllis, Mary, and Bea. In consideration of health and well-being of others, services will be a private family gathering with Elder John Fields, Elder Larry Blevins, Elder Kenneth Presnall, and Elder Ben Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

