Mrs. Ola Gladys Vandyke Fletcher, age 97, of the Big A Mountain section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Born on March 3, 1923, in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Bertha Ratliff Vandyke. A lifelong resident of southwest, Virginia, she had spent her early life in Buchanan County, moving to Honaker in 1969. She was a devoted member of the Primitive Baptist church for 49 years, attending Reed's Valley Primitive Baptist. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and cooking, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clyde Fletcher; one brother, Reece "Bud" Vandyke; and two sisters, Bea Pratt and Bonnie Rasnake. Survivors include two sons, William Ersel Fletcher and wife, Ella Deane and Charles Guy Fletcher and wife, Jeanie; four grandchildren, Tammie Fletcher-Patrick and husband, Michael, Maressa Monk and husband, David, Renita Hicks and husband, Jonathan, and Shannon Fletcher and wife, Kristy; five great-grandchildren, Lindsey Massie and fianc�e, Anthony, Madison Massie-Greer and husband, Austin, Lance Monk and fianc�e, Annie, Michaela Monk, and William Monk; one brother, Buddy Rasnake and wife, Wanda; one sister, Anna Bowden and husband, Mike; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to MSA Home Health and Hospice, each nurse was a Blessing. May God's blessings be with those who helped care for her, Nola, Betty, Janice, Phyllis, Mary, and Bea. In consideration of health and well-being of others, services will be a private family gathering with Elder John Fields, Elder Larry Blevins, Elder Kenneth Presnall, and Elder Ben Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
Denny, James and Pamela
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Washington County, Va. Administrator declares state of emergency due to storm damage and flooding
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.