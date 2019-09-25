Margaret Compton Fletcher, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her residence in the early hours of September 23, 2019. "Precious is the sight of the Lord in the death of his saints" Psalms 116:15. Margaret Jane Compton was born on January 4, 1924, in Cinderella, W.Va. She and her late husband Paul A. Fletcher (1920 to 2009) were blessed with a wonderful marriage of 63 years. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Elkanah Compton and Cora Taylor Compton; her brothers, William Edward Compton, Herbert Kenneth Compton, and Eugene Calvin Compton; and sister, Elizabeth Compton Hale. She is survived by her brother, Herman Elkanah Compton and wife, Irene Fletcher Compton, and sister-in-law, Ilene Wolfe. Also surviving are Margaret's children, Ann Elizabeth Fletcher and John William Fletcher; daughter in-law, Maria Elena Fletcher; step-granddaughters, Amanda and Roxanne Gottshall; great-grandchildren, Raven and Isaac Shellman, many beloved nieces and nephews; and longtime friend and caregiver, Betty Roark. Margaret was a graduate of Council High School and Radford University. During her 35-year career as a schoolteacher, she taught in the Buchanan County, Va. and Bristol, Tenn. school systems. Her special joy was in teaching children to read. Following retirement, Margaret enjoyed her work with the Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church, time with the family, quilting, and travel. She devoted many years to her husband Paul, as his health declined. Margaret was a kind and generous soul and will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va., with Bro. Steve Lyons officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 274 Old Stage Rd Bristol, TN 37620, or the Corinth Baptist Church, Helen Henderson Highway, Council, VA 24260. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Fletcher and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.