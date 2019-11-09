KINGSPORT, Tenn. Jack P. Fleming, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights. Born in Pikeville, Ky., he had been a resident of Kingsport for most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired mechanic having operated Jack Fleming's Garage for over 40 years. He was a member of Kingsport Community Church where he taught Sunday school, worked with the youth and served as an usher. Jack was well known for teaching numerous youth to fish and ski at his cabin on Boone Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Donihe Fleming. Jack is survived by his daughter, Debbie McMillin and husband, Jeff; son, Jack Fleming II and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Sara McMillin Stocstill and husband, Rett, Bart McMillin and wife, Amber, Taylor Shearin, Molly Salyers and husband, Aaron, Cheyenne Brooks, Cassy Lawson and husband, Jamie, Hannah Strech and husband, Hunter, and Jessie Shearin; great-grandchildren, Colt Stocstill, Harley Robinette, Matilda Lawson and Cameron Stewart; two sisters and four brothers. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ron Lowe and Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsport Community Church or Morrison School, 200 North Pinecrest Lane, Bristol, VA 24201. A private military graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Fleming family.