Vernon Stewart "Sonny" Fleenor, 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was a life long resident of Bristol, a son of the late Vernon and Mildred Fleenor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. Jerry Baker Fleenor. Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing, and just being around people. He loved his dogs, Luke, Bella, and Sassy, and his cat, Champ. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Theresa Gail Fleenor; one daughter, Jessica O'Neal and her husband, Willie, of Bristol, Va.; two grandsons, Zachary O'Neal and Jonathan O'Neal; three sisters, Mary Ann Santangelo, Ada Prue Oxendine and her husband, the Rev. Jim Oxendine, and Doris Jean Lipps; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his care providers: Dr. John Greene, Dr. Mark Borsch, Dr. Ryan Shao, Dr. El Abassi, Dr. Fisher, Dr. James Schrenker, and his nurses, Vickie, Chelsea, and Darlene; and Caris Hospice Healthcare for all the love and care shown to Sonny during his illness. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, 208 V.I. Ranch Road, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Jim Oxendine and Pastor Matthew Chapman officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and D.A.V. Chapter 40. The family will receive friends at any other times at the daughter's residence, 137 Sue Ave., Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Fleenor and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.

