Vernon Stewart "Sonny" Fleenor, 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was a life long resident of Bristol, a son of the late Vernon and Mildred Fleenor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. Jerry Baker Fleenor. Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing, and just being around people. He loved his dogs, Luke, Bella, and Sassy, and his cat, Champ. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Theresa Gail Fleenor; one daughter, Jessica O'Neal and her husband, Willie, of Bristol, Va.; two grandsons, Zachary O'Neal and Jonathan O'Neal; three sisters, Mary Ann Santangelo, Ada Prue Oxendine and her husband, the Rev. Jim Oxendine, and Doris Jean Lipps; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his care providers: Dr. John Greene, Dr. Mark Borsch, Dr. Ryan Shao, Dr. El Abassi, Dr. Fisher, Dr. James Schrenker, and his nurses, Vickie, Chelsea, and Darlene; and Caris Hospice Healthcare for all the love and care shown to Sonny during his illness. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, 208 V.I. Ranch Road, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Jim Oxendine and Pastor Matthew Chapman officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and D.A.V. Chapter 40. The family will receive friends at any other times at the daughter's residence, 137 Sue Ave., Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Fleenor and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...PATCHY AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... THE RECENT SNOWFALL AND MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS COMBINED WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING AT OR BELOW FREEZING MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLACK ICE TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA HAS THE GREATEST CONCERN GIVEN THE HEAVY SNOWFALL TODAY. ALSO, PATCHY FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. DRIVE WITH CAUTION TONIGHT AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com