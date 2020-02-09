Vernon Stewart "Sonny" Fleenor, 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his daughter's residence. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, 208 V.I. Ranch Road, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Jim Oxendine and Pastor Matthew Chapman officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the United States Navy and D.A.V. Chapter 40. The family will receive friends at other times at the daughter's residence, 137 Sue Ave., Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Fleenor and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.