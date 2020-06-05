Ralph Edward Fleenor Sr., age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for Mr. Fleenor will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Mountain View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

