Ralph "Bud" Edward Fleenor Sr., age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1938 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Harry and Mary Edith Moore Fleenor, and he was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Mr. Fleenor was retired from Ford Motor Co. and operated Fleenor's Contracting. He was a United States Navy Veteran. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Barrett Fleenor; son, Ralph "Jabo" Fleenor Jr.; and special family member, Brandon Fraser. Surviving include his beloved partner, Yolanda Taylor; sons, Tony Sisk and wife, Jennifer, Anthony "Tiger" Fleenor; daughter, Tammy Kay Fleenor, Marlena Campbell and husband, Pat, Linda Barr and husband, Tom; special family, Brent Fraser; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Mr. Fleenor will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be son, Anthony "Tiger" Fleenor; grandsons, Logan Fleenor, Ryan Fleenor, Dutch Fleenor, Joby Lee Johnson, and Travis Barr. Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Fleenor and Walter Monk Jr. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
