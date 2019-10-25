Albert C. Fleenor Jr. Albert C. Fleenor Jr., age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1932, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Albert C. Fleenor Sr. and Wilma Scott Fleenor. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nita Sue; brothers, Allen and Robert; and niece, Kathy. Albert attended Bristol, Tenn. schools and graduated from East Tennessee State University. After high school, he was proudly drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Korea as part of the Medical Corp and served in active reserves for over six years. He worked at Monroe and Sperry Unysis where he retired. Albert was a member of West Hills Christian Church for many years. He is survived by wife, Patsy; son, Albert C. Fleenor III; sister, Wanda Hoskins; five nephews and two nieces. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, in The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with Dr. Gary Knapp officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by VFW Post # 6975. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2025 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 101, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or by calling (800) 628-0028. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Fleenor and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Gilbert, Stephen Phillip
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central stuns Union; Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins scores six TDs; Rye Cove hangs 60 on Unaka; Shutouts for Richlands, Holston, Eastside
-
Presenting the contestants for Miss Food City 2020
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood breaks the curse, beats rival Lebanon for the first time since 1987
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…