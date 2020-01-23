Flannagan, Kevin Michael

Kevin Michael Flannagan, 39, died peacefully at his home in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Kevin was a native of Bristol, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Hampton Flannagan. He is survived by his father, Charles Flannagan, his sister, Kelly Duffy, a nephew, Killian Duffy, and a niece, Fiona Duffy, all of Bristol, Virginia, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. Kevin was a graduate of Virginia High School in Bristol and of Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. Music was the passion of his life. Vocal performance was his forte and he was quick to accept opportunities to sing solos as a part of church worship, high school and college choir performances, weddings, funerals, the National Anthem for sporting events and other community events. For several years he participated as a member of the Voices of the Mountains. Early in pursuing his passion, Kevin was the recipient of music scholarships from the Bristol Music Club and Emory & Henry College. Kevin served as choir director at Old Glade Presbyterian Church, Glade Spring, Virginia, followed by his ministry at Green Spring Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Virginia. Kevin also served at Trinity United Methodist Church in Greenville, Tennessee, and First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Mississippi. While in Philadelphia, he established a Philadelphia Community Chorus. In September, 2017, Kevin began his service at the Hazel Green United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, Alabama, a suburb of Huntsville. To say he loved his role and the people at Hazel Green is an understatement. He loved Huntsville and the cultural opportunities it presented. Upon moving to Huntsville, he soon began participation with the Huntsville Master Chorale and, most recently, the Encore Opera Theatre, serving both as a performing participant and as a board member. Kevin constantly acknowledged his mentors in music, including Joann Feazzell, Diane Thomas, Bill Thomas and Mark Davis, all of whom he credited with feeding his love for music and helping him find his way to a career path as a musician. Beyond his role as a musician, Kevin will be remembered for his vast network of friends. If you knew Kevin, you may have been puzzled by his quirks, but you loved Kevin, and you could bet he loved you. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, for those who wish to do so, a contribution in Kevin's memory to the Hazel Green United Methodist Church, 14131 Highway 231 N, Hazel Green, Alabama 35750 for the Hazel Green Kevin Flannagan Memorial Fund (to be used in the music ministry of Hazel Green United Methodist Church), or to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, Tennessee 37743, or a charity of your choice. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Hazel Green United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Reverend Al Geise, the Reverend Kim Scites and the Reverend Larry Wright will be officiating. Visitation with friends and family will take place at the church immediately following the memorial service. On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Life Service at Kevin's home church, State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, with the Reverend Jonathan Jonas officiating. Visitation with friends and family will take place at the church immediately following the memorial service.
