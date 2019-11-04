MARION, Va. Sara "Miss Fitz" Fitzpatrick, age 80, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. It's no secret that Sara Fitzpatrick loved her Lord, her family, church, and community. For more than 25 years she was known as "Miss Fitz" to just about every child in Smyth County, where she taught Bible through the Weekday Religious Education Program. Everyone knew Miss Fitz and how good she was. She was faithful to her church, First United Methodist, where as a family they attended since 1966. Sara meet her husband Larry on a blind date and have been married for nearly 60 years. Her bigger than life laugh and love for people will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Catherine Flythe; and brother, Owen Flythe. Miss Fitz is survived by her husband, Larry G. Fitzpatrick of Marion, Va.; sons, Timothy Thomas Fitzpatrick and wife, Cindy, of Woodbridge, Va., Mark Andrew Fitzpatrick and wife, Lorrie of Chilhowie, Va., and Jonathan Michael Fitzpatrick of Richmond, Va.; sister, Mary Catherine Flythe of Springfield, Va.; grandchildren, Thomas Fitzpatrick and wife, Cara, of Denver, Colo., and April Fitzpatrick of Richmond, Va.; step-grandchildren, Dianna Mullins and Steven Keith, both of Chilhowie, Va.; two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 115 South Church Street, Marion, VA 24354, with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington and Pastor John Graham officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6 p.m. until the time of service at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weekday Religious Education Program, P.O. Box 83, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Sara "Miss Fitz" Fitzpatrick, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Miss Fitz family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.