MARION, Va. Felcia Mae Pennington Fitchko, age 98, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born January 24, 1922 in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn. to the late Roby and Cordelia Pennington. Felcia will be lovingly remembered as being the matriarch to her family. She and her husband came from the coal mines of West Virginia in 1963 to make Marion their home. She had been widowed for 53 years, and kept house on her own up until her brief illness. Felcia was a very strong willed lady, yet classy and selfless, always doing for and taking care of others. She cooked for her family every Sunday until the age of 94, making their favorite dishes and Hungarian cuisine with the motto of "no church no eat". Felcia was a devout Catholic with a Rosary always in reach and cleaned the church until she was 90 years old. She loved to sew and craft, and was especially known for her handmade baby quilts. Felcia always enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, porch sitting, apple pie, a strong cup of coffee and good company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Joseph Fitchko Jr.; son, Michael Joseph Fitchko III; sisters, Gay (Jack) McClure, and Ruby Perkins; brothers, Walter "Red" Pennington, Luther "Luke" Pennington, James "Riley" (Mabel) Pennington, and Dorn (Nan) Able. Felcia will be greatly missed by her sons, Roger Lee Fitchko (Carol), and Dennis William Fitchko (Jill) all of Marion, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kevin Fitchko (Erma) of Goose Creek, S.C., Tracy Fitchko of Two Grand Forks, N.D., Bryan Fitchko of Marion, Va., Amy Fitchko Keheley (Scott) of Johnson City, Tenn., Jason Fitchko of Staunton, Va., Lee Anne Fitchko Hamm (Rusty), and Darren Fitchko all of Marion, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Shawn Fitchko (Jennifer) of Seattle, Wash., Brittany Moulds of East Grand Forks, Minn., Courtney Moulds Davis (Brandon) of Grand Forks, N.D., Madelyne Fitchko of Marion, Va., Morgan Keheley of Johnson City, Tenn., Logan Keheley of Chesapeake, Va., Zaden and Zavaya Fitchko of Marion, Va.; one great-great-grandchild, Carson Davis of Grand Forks, N.D.; many special nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart. A special thank you to her church family as well as her special neighbors. Felcia was always expressing how grateful she was for you all and know that she valued each and every one of you. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. Felcia would ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, c/o Social Justice Committee, 124 Park Blvd., Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Felcia Mae Pennington Fitchko, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Felcia's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Service information

Mar 20
Graveside Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
Rosewood Memorial Gardens
7764 West Lee Highway
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
