Richard John Fisher, age 75, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Rehab and Memory Care Center of Bristol surrounded by his family. He had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years though it never took his spirit. Born on June 30, 1944, in Rural Retreat, Va., to Ray H. and Helen W. Fisher, he graduated from Rural Retreat High School and later attended Highlands Community College. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Bristol. Richard had a career with Sprint Corporation spanning 30+ years. After retirement from Sprint, he worked ten years for Aerus/Electrolux Corporation. He was also a member of the board of directors of United Southeast Federal Credit Union for over 20 years. Richard will be most remembered for his love for his family and extended family of many great friends, and for his life of service. He was a long-time member of the Downtown Optimist Club where he served as president and other offices. Because of his children he had a great love for youth sports including Little League baseball and softball where he served over 40 years as board director and president, among many other positions. He was given the unofficial title of "father of softball" in Bristol having been the driving force in establishing a girls Little League softball program, influencing the initiation of softball programs at both Virginia High School and Virginia Intermont College, and transforming Highland View Park into a home for girls' softball. He was recently honored by having the field named for him. He is survived by his wife, Vickie of nearly 55 years; son, Rick and daughter-in-law, Kelly; grandsons, Joshua and Caleb of Chesterfield, Va.; son, Tim and daughter-in-law, Holly, grandson, Eli, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and daughter, Vanessa Meyers and son-in-law, Jason, grandsons, Cainan and Brodie, of Bristol, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sue Fisher of Wytheville, Va.; nephews, Darrell and Dwayne Fisher and Chris and Chad Hoback; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Robert; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Judy Hoback. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd Hare officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Meyers, Darrell Fisher, Chris Hoback, Dwayne Fisher, Chad Hoback, Cainan Meyers and Joshua Fisher. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 105 North St., Bristol, VA 24201 or Bristol Little League Softball, P.O. Box 711, Bristol, TN 37625. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800, is serving the Fisher family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
-
Update: Richlands man charged with lying to investigators after explosives found
-
Bristol police monitoring rumors of protests and destruction
-
Watch Now: Woman, 37, recovering from stroke she had two weeks after giving birth
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.