Richard John Fisher, age 75, Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Rehab and Memory Care Center of Bristol surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's edition. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Fisher family.
