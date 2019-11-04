Edith Aline Finkle, age 90, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 29, 1929, in Emoden, Va., a daughter of the late Lee McKinley and Venus Virginia Clenden Dishner. She had lived over the past 25 years in the area. Mrs. Finkle was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She was always active in her community and church, and loved to work with people. She was a former owner of George and Sids. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Max Finkle; and several brothers and sisters. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael L. Finkle and wife, Candy, and Mark R. Finkle; grandchildren, Carmen Blaylock, Peyton Finkle, Michael Meade, and Matthew Meade; and great-grandchildren, Makin Blaylock, and Remmington Blaylock. At Mrs. Finkle request, there will be no formal services held. She will be laid to rest with with her husband at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.