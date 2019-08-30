BRISTOL, Va. Victoria Whittington Fields, age 62, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, George K. Fields; her children, Brian Fields and Tese Wittington; and brothers, Christopher Lockhart and Leon Lockhart. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Gospel Church in Bristol, with the Reverend Gaynelle Heath officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.

